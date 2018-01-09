What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Gramercy, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Gramercy via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood. Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
305 East 21st St.
Listed at $1,827 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 305 East 21st St. (at 3rd Avenue), is 44.6 percent less than the $3,295 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Gramercy. The apartment is located in a brownstone building. The ground-floor unit has an eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors and ample amounts of sunlight. (See the complete listing here.)
338 East 22nd St., #3b
This studio apartment, situated at 338 East 22nd St. (at 1st Avenue), is listed for $1,850 / month. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, high ceilings and plenty of natural light. On-site laundry and voice intercom are offered as a building amenities. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
341 E 19th St., #C
Then there's this apartment at 341 E 19th St. listed at $1,950 / month. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring and good storage space. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. (See the listing here.)
345 E 19th St., #A
Listed at $1,950 / month, this studio apartment is located at 345 E 19th St. In the south-facing unit, you'll find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (Here's the listing.)