What's the cheapest rental available in Hell's Kitchen, right now?

419 W. 56th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Hell's Kitchen is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Hell's Kitchen look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Hell's Kitchen via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

456 W. 45th St.




This studio apartment, situated at 456 W. 45th St., is listed for $1,743/month.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, closet space and a decorative fireplace. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

419 W. 56th St.





Here's a studio apartment at 419 W. 56th St., which is going for $1,795/month.

The unit features high ceilings, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and exposed brick. Cats and dogs are not permitted here.

(See the full listing here.)

453 W. 46th St., #4C




Then there's this residence with one bedroom and one bathroom at 453 W. 46th St., also listed at $1,795/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, generous closet space and exposed brick. Good news for dog lovers: pups are allowed.

(See the listing here.)

305 W. 45th St.




Listed at $1,850/month, this 195-square-foot studio apartment is located at 305 W. 45th St.

The building features outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

(Here's the listing.)

442 W. 45th St.




Over at 442 W. 45th St., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,855/month.

In the loft, the listing promises hardwood flooring, granite countertops, high ceilings, exposed brick and built-in storage features. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(View the listing here.)
realestateHoodlineNew York City
