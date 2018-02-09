What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Kingsbridge, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
2766 Sedgwick Ave., #3A
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 2766 Sedgwick Ave., is listed for $1,500 / month. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, arched doorways, high ceilings and plenty of natural light. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats are welcome on this property. (See the listing here.)
3130 Kingsbridge Ave., #4D
And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3130 Kingsbridge Ave. (at Sedgwick Ave.), which is going for $1,500 / month. Unit amenities include hardwood floors, central heating, high ceilings, ample natural light and on-site management. Pets are not permitted. (Check out the listing here.)
5 Fordham Hill Oval, #5H
Over at 5 Fordham Hill Oval, there's this 695-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,500 / month. The apartment comes with hardwood floors, central heating, high ceilings and secured entry. Dogs and cats are not allowed. (View the listing here.)
4582 Manhattan College Pkwy., #5D
Listed at $1,549 / month, this studio apartment is located at 4582 Manhattan College Pkwy. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, central heating and exposed brick.
Unfortunately, cats and dogs are not allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---
