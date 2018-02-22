REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Little Italy, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're on the hunt for a new spot to live, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Little Italy look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Little Italy via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

119 Baxter St., #S




Listed at $2,100 / month, this studio apartment, located at 119 Baxter St. (at Hester St. & Baxter St.), is 12.3 percent less than the $2,395 / month median rent for a studio in Little Italy.

In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and exposed brick. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. (See the complete listing here.)

117 Mulberry St., #20




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 117 Mulberry St., is listed for $2,200 / month for its 500-square-feet of space. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and on-site laundry. Feline companions are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

151 Mott St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 151 Mott St., which is also going for $2,200 / month. In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the full listing here.)

223 Grand St., #7A




Then there's this apartment at 223 Grand St., listed at $2,300 / month. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, LED lights, stone countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. The building offers a roof deck, on-site laundry and an elevator. (See the listing here.)

172 Mulberry St., #20



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 172 Mulberry St., is listed for $2,800 / month. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings and central heating. Pet owners will be happy to hear that cats and dogs are welcome here. (See the listing here.)

212 Grand St.




Over at 212 Grand St., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $2,850 / month. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome. (View the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,500 rent you in the East Village, right now?
Renting in Gramercy: What will $2,700 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Lower East Side, right now
Renting in Battery Park City: What will $2,500 get you?
What will $2,800 rent you in New York City?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News