What's the cheapest rental available in Midtown, right now?

151 E 43rd St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Midtown are hovering around $3,000, compared to a $2,900 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Midtown rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

133 East 45th St., #4r




Listed at $1,650 / month, this studio apartment, located at 133 East 45th St., is 36.5 percent less than the $2,600 / month median rent for a studio in Midtown.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, large windows, a refrigerator, a ceiling fan and exposed brick. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.

(See the complete listing here.)

1057 1st Ave.




Here's a studio apartment at 1057 1st Ave. (at E 58th Street & 1st Avenue), which, at 500-square-feet, is going for $1,700 / month.

In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and wooden cabinetry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. Building amenities include secured entry and storage space.

(See the full listing here.)

151 E 43rd St., #5A




Then there's this apartment at 151 E 43rd St., listed at $1,750 / month.

In the listing, anticipate hardwood floors, closet space, a kitchenette and ample natural light. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

(See the listing here.)

31-79 35th St., #9




Listed at $1,795 / month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 31-79 35th St.

In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, central heating, stainless steel appliances and generous closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Secured entry is offered as a building amenity.

(Here's the listing.)

338 E 53rd St., #A




This studio, situated at 338 E 53rd St., is also listed for $1,795 / month.

In the apartment, look for hardwood floors, arched doorways, stainless steel appliances and tons of closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Building amenities include on-site management.

(See the listing here.)
