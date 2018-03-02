REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In New York City, Right Now?

75 Sharrott Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in New York City are hovering around $2,895. But how does the low-end pricing on a New York City rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

75 Sharrott Ave.




Here's this apartment at 75 Sharrott Ave. in Annadale-Huguenot-Prince's Bay-Eltingville, listed at $850 / month.

The studio apartment has freshly painted walls, a new refrigerator and ample natural lighting. According to the listing, it's "close to the train, express bus and shopping."

(See the listing here.)

78 Stafford Ave.



Lastly, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 78 Stafford Ave. in Woodrow. It's being listed for $1,100 / month.

The unit has a mix of carpeting and tile flooring, central heating, ample cabinet space and great natural lighting. According to the listing, the apartment is "near all."

(Here's the full listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What Does $3,700 Rent You In Turtle Bay-East Midtown, Today?
What Will $3,700 Rent You In New York City, Right Now?
What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Murray Hill, Right Now?
What's The Cheapest Rental Available In the Upper East Side, Right Now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Brutal winds overturn trucks on Cuomo Bridge
Scaffolding collapses in Manhattan
Nor'easter wreaking havoc on air travel, transit in NYC area
Nor'easter hits area with rain, snow and wind
Powerful nor'easter bearing down on Tri-State area
2 dead, suspect at large in Central Michigan University dorm shooting
Police: Teen abducted walking home after school
Man accused of mailing false bombs to teen he met online
Show More
Manhole fires force 100 residents from Bronx apartments
Trump orders big tariffs on steel, aluminum; markets roiled
Jury deliberates in trial of ex-Cuomo aide Percoco
Teen first diagnosed with flu finds out it's cancer
Mother of slain children testifies at murder trial of UWS nanny
More News
Photos
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
Westminster Dog Show in photos
More Photos