REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In NoHo, Right Now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in NoHo are hovering around $3,100 / month (compared to a $2,895 / month average for New York City). So how does the low-end pricing on a NoHo rental look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood. Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

302 Mott St., #64u




Listed at $2,295 / month, this studio apartment, located at 302 Mott St. has high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a skylight, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

283 Mott St., #4s



This studio apartment, situated at 283 Mott St. (at E Houston Street), is listed for $2,550 / month. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

65 Bond St., #4l




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom space at 65 Bond St. that's going for $2,550 / month. In the renovated unit, anticipate central heating, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and stone counter tops. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly. (See the full listing here.)

216 East 5th St., #1BR




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 216 East 5th St. (at Bowery Street) listed at $2,700 / month. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (See the listing here.)

308 Mott St., #4A




Listed at $2,750 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 308 Mott St. In the second-floor unit, the listing promises high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted. (Here's the listing.)
