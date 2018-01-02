What's The Cheapest Rental Available In NoHo, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood. Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
302 Mott St., #64u
Listed at $2,295 / month, this studio apartment, located at 302 Mott St. has high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a skylight, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
283 Mott St., #4s
This studio apartment, situated at 283 Mott St. (at E Houston Street), is listed for $2,550 / month. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
65 Bond St., #4l
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom space at 65 Bond St. that's going for $2,550 / month. In the renovated unit, anticipate central heating, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and stone counter tops. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly. (See the full listing here.)
216 East 5th St., #1BR
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 216 East 5th St. (at Bowery Street) listed at $2,700 / month. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (See the listing here.)
308 Mott St., #4A
Listed at $2,750 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 308 Mott St. In the second-floor unit, the listing promises high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted. (Here's the listing.)