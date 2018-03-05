REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Ocean Hill, Right Now?

2342 Atlantic Ave. |Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're in the market for a new living arrangement, you know how hard it can be to find a good deal. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Ocean Hill look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Ocean Hill via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2342 Atlantic Ave., #5




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 2342 Atlantic Ave., is listed for $1,499 / month.

There's an elevator available in the building, and the unit has hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, good closet space and ample natural lighting. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

108 Thomas S Boyland St., #2



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 108 Thomas S Boyland St., which is going for $1,500 / month.

The sunny unit has hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
