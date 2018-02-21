REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Pelham Parkway, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Pelham Parkway are hovering around $1,599 (compared to a $2,895 average for New York City). But how does the low-end pricing on a Pelham Parkway rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2165 Matthews Ave., #1a




Listed at $1,000 / month, this 550-square-foot studio coop, located at 2165 Matthews Ave., is 31.0 percent less than the $1,449 / month median rent for a studio in Pelham Parkway. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)

1545 Rhinelander Ave., #2o




Here's a studio apartment at 1545 Rhinelander Ave. (at Stillwell Ave. & Rhinelander Ave.), which is going for $1,425 / month. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. In the unit, the listing promises central heating, hardwood flooring and plenty of closet space.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the full listing here.)

2020 Holland Ave.




Listed at $1,500 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2020 Holland Ave. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen, white kitchen appliances and central heating. The building offers an elevator and on-site laundry. Dogs and cats are not welcome. (Here's the listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,500 rent you in the East Village, right now?
Renting in Gramercy: What will $2,700 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Lower East Side, right now
Renting in Battery Park City: What will $2,500 get you?
What will $2,800 rent you in New York City?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News