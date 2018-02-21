What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Pelham Parkway, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2165 Matthews Ave., #1a
Listed at $1,000 / month, this 550-square-foot studio coop, located at 2165 Matthews Ave., is 31.0 percent less than the $1,449 / month median rent for a studio in Pelham Parkway. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)
1545 Rhinelander Ave., #2o
Here's a studio apartment at 1545 Rhinelander Ave. (at Stillwell Ave. & Rhinelander Ave.), which is going for $1,425 / month. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. In the unit, the listing promises central heating, hardwood flooring and plenty of closet space.
Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the full listing here.)
2020 Holland Ave.
Listed at $1,500 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2020 Holland Ave. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen, white kitchen appliances and central heating. The building offers an elevator and on-site laundry. Dogs and cats are not welcome. (Here's the listing.)
