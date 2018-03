What's The Cheapest Rental Available In SoHo, Right Now?

120 Thompson St., #3c

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, theredeals to be had. So what does the lower-end of the rental market in SoHo look like these days--and what might you get for your money?We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in SoHo via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)Listed at $1,950 / month, this 600-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 120 Thompson St., is 35 percent less than the $3,000 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in SoHo.In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, a stove, a refrigerator, a recently refurbished bathroom and exposed brick. Amenities offered in the building include an elevator. Cats and dogs are not welcome.(See the complete listing here .)Next, there's this studio apartment, situated at 110 W Houston St. and listed for $1,985 / month.The unit features high ceilings, an open kitchen, a ceramic-tiled bathroom and natural lighting. Both cats and dogs are permitted.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a studio apartment at 213 6th Ave., which is going for $2,100 / month.In the unit, anticipate central heating, high ceilings and hardwood flooring. Animals are not permitted.(See the full listing here .)Then there's this apartment at 25 King St., listed at $2,150 / month.In the unit, expect to find hardwood and tile floors, a dishwasher, high ceilings, exposed brick and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both cats and dogs are allowed.(See the listing here .)Listed at $2,195 / month, this studio apartment is located at 100 Sullivan St.The unit promises high ceilings, hardwood flooring, closet space and a refrigerator. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.(Here's the listing .)This studio apartment, situated at 172 Spring St., is also listed for $2,195 / month for its 365-square-feet of space.The apartment features hardwood floors, ample natural light and a separate kitchen with wooden cabinets. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.(See the listing here .)And here's a 450-square-foot studio apartment at 113 Sullivan St., going for $2,250 / month.In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Cats are welcome.(Check out the listing here .)Over at 139 Thompson St. there's this studio apartment, also going for $2,250 / month.In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, closet space and a separate kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Pets are not permitted.(View the listing here .)---