REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Steinway, Right Now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Steinway are hovering around $1,850 (compared to a $2,895 average for New York City). But how does the low-end pricing on a Steinway rental look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood. Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

2277 Steinway St., #1




Here's a studio apartment listed at $1,550 / month, located at 22-77 Steinway Street. Building amenities include on-site management. In the two-room, first-floor unit, you're promised high ceilings, central heating and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

21-25 28th St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 21-25 28th St., which is going for $1,550 / month. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, plenty of natural sunlight and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not allowed. (See the full listing here.)

23-51 32nd St.




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 23-51 32nd St. listed at $1,600 / month. In the third-floor unit, anticipate hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the listing here.)

21-15 28th St.




Listed at $1,675 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 21-15 28th St. (at 21st Avenue). In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, plenty of closet space and great natural lighting. Cats and dogs are not permitted. (Here's the listing.)

21-31 21st Ave., #3F




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 21-31 21st Ave., is listed for $1,699 / month. In the unit, expect a balcony, good natural lighting and tile flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,500 rent you in the East Village, right now?
Renting in Gramercy: What will $2,700 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Lower East Side, right now
Renting in Battery Park City: What will $2,500 get you?
What will $2,800 rent you in New York City?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News