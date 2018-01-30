REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In the Upper West Side, Right Now?

Finding a bargain can be a challenge if you're apartment hunting on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the Upper West Side look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Upper West Side via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

311 W 91st St., #65




Listed at $1,550 / month, this studio apartment, located at 311 W 91st St., is 35.3 percent less than the $2,395 / month median rent for a studio in the Upper West Side. In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood floors and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

244 W 64th St., #3f




This studio apartment, situated at 244 W 64th St., is listed for $1,625 / month. In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, concierge service, outdoor space, on-site laundry, an elevator and a doorman.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)

334 West 71st St., #1




Here's a studio apartment at 334 West 71st St., which, at 350-square-feet, is going for $1,650 / month. In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a fireplace and exposed brick. Cats and dogs are not allowed. (See the full listing here.)

491 Columbus Ave., #2D




And here's a studio apartment at 491 Columbus Ave., which is going for $1,750 / month. In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. (Check out the listing here.)

2790 Broadway




Over at 2790 Broadway (at Broadway & West 107th St.), there's this studio apartment, going for $1,750 / month. In the unit, which comes furnished, expect to find air conditioning, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and high ceilings.

Feline companions are permitted. Building amenities include a swimming pool, on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space and a residents lounge. (View the listing here.)
