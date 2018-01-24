REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In the West Village, Right Now?

Finding a bargain can be a challenge if you're in the market for an apartment on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the West Village look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the West Village via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

270 6th Ave., #13




Then there's this apartment at 270 6th Ave., listed at $1,995 / month. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a microwave and stainless steel appliances.

Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (See the listing here.)

21 Jones St.




Listed at $2,000 / month, this studio apartment is located at 21 Jones St. (at 15 Jones St.). In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, granite countertops and tiled bathroom floors.

Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. (Here's the listing.)

765 Washington St., #3E




This studio apartment, situated at 765 Washington St., is listed for $2,100 / month for its 350-square-feet of space. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings and ample natural light.

For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. (See the listing here.)

145 W 12th St., #3-4




And here's a studio coop at 145 W 12th St., which is going for $2,150 / month. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (Check out the listing here.)

18 Cornelia St., #15



Over at 18 Cornelia St., there's this studio apartment, going for $2,195 / month. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, high ceilings, tiled bathroom floors and ample natural light.

Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (View the listing here.)

26 7th Ave. S, #3d




And finally, there's this studio apartment at 26 7th Ave. S (at 8th Ave. & West 14th St.). It's being listed for $2,200 / month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, high ceilings, ample natural light, on-site laundry, granite countertops and on-site management. Cats and dogs are not allowed. (Here's the full listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,500 rent you in the East Village, right now?
Renting in Gramercy: What will $2,700 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Lower East Side, right now
Renting in Battery Park City: What will $2,500 get you?
What will $2,800 rent you in New York City?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News