What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Tribeca, Right Now?

Finding a good deal can be a challenge if you're looking for new digs on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Tribeca look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Tribeca via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

131 W Broadway




Listed at $2,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 131 W Broadway, is 24.9 percent less than the $3,595 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Tribeca. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.

Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)

93 Worth St., #79n




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 93 Worth St. (at Broadway & Worth St.), which, at 475-square-feet, is going for $3,092 / month. In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.

Cats and dogs are not welcome. (See the full listing here.)

158 Franklin St.



Then there's this apartment with 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom at 158 Franklin St. (at Franklin St. & Hudson St.), listed at $3,167 / month. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry.

For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, outdoor space and an elevator. (See the listing here.)

152 Chambers St., #DA40




Listed at $3,237 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 152 Chambers St. The building features garage parking, a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher.

Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (Here's the listing.)

10 Barclay St., #23F




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 10 Barclay St., is listed for $3,387 / month. In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and plenty of natural light.

Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space and a residents lounge. (See the listing here.)

10 Leonard St., #6n




And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom abode at 10 Leonard St. (at Broadway & Worth St.), which is going for $3,475 / month. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, French doors and ample closet space. Cats and dogs are not permitted. (Check out the listing here.)

42 Harrison St., #5A




Listed at $3,495 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 42 Harrison St. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space and an elevator.

In the unit, expect high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

