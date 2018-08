Email 7 On Your Side Investigates Send your story tips to 7 On Your Side Investigates and Eyewitness News Enter name: Address: City, State Zip: Comments: Email address: Daytime phone: Evening phone:

A 7 On Your Side Investigation has found that an historic Jewish cemetery in Queens remains in dangerous disrepair nearly a year after a multi-million dollar development deal.The owner of Bayside Cemetery, Congregation Shaare Zedek, sold their Manhattan synagogue for $34 million last July. But a visit two weeks ago by 7 On Your Side's Investigative Team found a cemetery in a serious state of disrepair and ruin.Thousands of tombstones are either toppled or damaged, and some mausoleums are so damaged they've been cemented shut to keep out vandals. Sadly, it also keeps families from being able to visit their loved ones."It's my parents, and I can't give them respect, " said Helaine Geismar Katz, whose great grandparents and grandparents are interred in a badly damaged mausoleum.Katz's parents were removed from the mausoleum several years ago and buried next it, so vandals could no longer disturb them."They're not cared for here," she said. "I blame the synagogue."Anthony Pisciotta, who lives near the cemetery in Ozone Park, has volunteered thousands of hours in what he says is a losing battle to try to restore some dignity to the 16-acres filled with 35,000 graves."I wouldn't wish this on someone I hated," he said.Pisciotta says that once Shaare Zedek sold their synagogue, he thought for sure he would have seen some boots on the ground as part of a visible attempt to begin to clean up Bayside."It's really like a garbage dump," he said. "You can't bring anybody in here now. "He says the cemetery is unsafe because of falling trees and monuments."They're compromised," he said. "It's not safe for anyone."Shaare Zedek got a million dollars when the sale was approved and then in November received an additional $600,000 while awaiting the complete $34 million payment. The President of Congregation Shaare Zedek, Michael Firestone, says they used some of that money to hire a project manager to develop a master plan for the repair of the cemetery. Firestone says they also have signed contracts for $300,000 to begin landscaping work.The question some families have is why didn't Shaare Zedek begin cleanup last year rather than wait until just two weeks ago to start?"We were reluctant to begin projects that we were uncertain we would be able to complete without full payment from the developer," Firestone said.Landscapers began working at the cemetery on June 15, which happens to be the day 7 On Your Side visited Bayside.The New York Attorney General's Office has mandated that Congregation Shaare Zedek set aside $8 million from the sale of the synagogue for long-term care of the cemetery. Firestone tells 7 On Your Side that two weeks ago, the congregation board approved a long-term cemetery plan.Full statement of Congregation Shaare Zedek:----------Jim Hoffer, Danielle Leigh and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW.You can also contact Jim and Danielle directly:Email your questions, issues, or story ideas toFacebook: facebook.com/jimhoffer.wabc Twitter: @NYCinvestigates Email your questions, issues, or story ideas toFacebook: DanielleLeighJournalist Twitter: @DanielleNLeigh