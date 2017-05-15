RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Bishop Emeritus Thomas Daily of Brooklyn dies at age 89

Eyewitness News
Douglaston, QUEENS (WABC) --
The Most Reverend Thomas Vose Daily, Bishop Emeritus of Brooklyn, died Sunday night. He was 89 years old and had been residing at the Immaculate Conception Center in Douglaston, Queens.

He is best remembered as the sixth Bishop of the Diocese of Brooklyn in 1990.

As a young priest in the 1960's Daily was a missionary in Lima, Peru. He selflessly served the poor and indigenous there and considered it some of his most rewarding work.

Originally from the Boston area, he attended Boston College and later St. John's Seminary in Brighton, Mass.

He was ordained priest of the Archdiocese of Boston in 1952 by Cardinal Richard Cushing at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.

Fluent in Spanish, he was given special duties and consecrated as an Auxiliary Bishop in the Archdiocese of Boston.

With the Knights of Columbus and the Diocese of Brooklyn he hosted Pope John Paul II for the Holy Mass at Aqueduct Race Track in 1995.

Due to failing health he resigned as Bishop of Brooklyn in 2003 and remained as Emeritus Bishop of Brooklyn.
Related Topics:
religioncatholic churchpope john paul iiDowntown BrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
More than 600 Bronx church leaders meet with NYPD
Pope Francis decries 'vile' attack on Syrians in Easter address
Increased NYPD security at St. Patrick's for Easter weekend
Ceiling collapses at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Passaic
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
2 dead in fiery small plane crash near Teterboro Airport
Triple shooting in Mount Hope, Bronx
Police: 'Real Housewives' star tied up, robbed during home invasion
Report: Trump shared secret info about ISIS with Russians
MTA unveils 6-point plan to improve service
NYPD: Suspect in school fight hid razor blades in her hair; 3 hurt
Man orders pizza to stuck Amtrak train
Show More
NJ Police searching for church donation box thief
Exclusive: Parents of victim in brutal East Harlem murder speak out
4 fraternity brothers plead guilty in the death of a Baruch college student
Recreational marijuana would be legal in NJ under new bill
Coroner: Too much caffeine led to problems that killed teen
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos