RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Christians mark start of Holy Week with Palm Sunday procession in Lower Manhattan

EMBED </>More Videos

Parishioners marked Palm Sunday with a procession in Lower Manhattan.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Christians marking the start of Holy Week sang as they marched in a processional on Palm Sunday.

Hundreds of parishioners took part in the festive procession Sunday morning down Broadway in Lower Manhattan.

It began at St. Paul's Chapel on Broadway and Fulton Street and ended at Trinity Church on Wall Street.

They sang and waved palm fronds as they made their way south.

At the head of the parade, a number of children walked next to a donkey, representing the animal Jesus rode into Jerusalem.

Palm Sunday is the start of Holy Week, which recounts Jesus' entrance in Jerusalem, his crucifixion and resurrection on Easter Sunday.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
religionpalmreligionNew York CityLower Manhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Pres. Trump, others react to Rev. Billy Graham's death
Evangelist preacher Billy Graham dies at 99
Timeline: A look back at Rev. Billy Graham's life
Mother gets 7 days in jail for baptizing daughter
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Fallen FDNY firefighter mourned at wake on Long Island
Family found dead at Mexican resort died of gas asphyxiation
Man wanted for punching, taunting boy on the subway
Officials: Police shoot suspect with knife in Harlem Whole Foods
Police investigating acts of vandalism at NJ synagogue
Suspect arrested in shooting of livery cab driver
Pregnant woman shot with BB gun while walking on Staten Island street
Man arrested in Mexico with missing teen girl held on $500,000 bail
Show More
2 NYC churches that survived 9/11 install metal detectors
Men caught ransacking Burger King - then taking selfies
2 women shot, 1 fatally, in NJ; suspect charged
New app created for students to report safety concerns anonymously
March for Our Lives: Hundreds of thousands march for gun control
More News
Top Video
Who was FDNY Firefighter Michael Davidson?
Officials: Police shoot suspect with knife in Harlem Whole Foods
Celebrating man's best friend on National Puppy Day
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video