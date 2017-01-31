RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Diocese of Rockville Centre gets new bishop

Sandra Bookman has the latest details.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, Long Island (WABC) --
A basketball star turned priest is now the leader of Long Island Catholics.

The Diocese of Rockville Centre on Tuesday installed Bishop John Barres, only the fifth bishop in the diocese's history.

The 56-year-old is a Westchester County native who got his Master's degree in Business Administration from New York University before entering the priesthood.

The installation Mass was held at St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre, followed by a vespers prayer service in the evening.

Barres succeeds Bishop William Murphy, who served in the position since 2001. Barres leaves Allentown, Pennsylvania, where he served for the last seven years.
