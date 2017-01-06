Joseph Cardinal Tobin installed as Newark archbishop

NEWARK, New Jersey --The 1.5 million Roman Catholics in New Jersey's Newark archdiocese are welcoming a cardinal as their new shepherd.
A Mass was celebrated Friday to install Joseph Cardinal Tobin as the sixth archbishop of Newark. Tobin succeeds Archbishop John Myers, who reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 in July.
"I hope to be able to reach out to people who have been hurt because I think that's part of my mission," Tobin said in November, when Pope Francis elevated him to cardinal.
Myers had been criticized for allegedly mishandling sex-abuse cases and spending lavishly on his retirement home.
Tobin was the archbishop of Indianapolis, where he opposed then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, who wanted to prevent Syrian refugees from settling in the state. Pence is now vice president-elect.
Tobin's new assignment marks a transition in Newark away from an archbishop who was focused on drawing hard lines about Catholic orthodoxy and provides a fresh start for an archdiocese battered by controversies over Myers' leadership.
Three years ago, Myers faced allegations that he failed to stop an abusive priest from attending youth retreats, despite the priest's agreement with prosecutors that he would stay away from children. The priest was later defrocked.
Myers also came under fire when The Star-Ledger newspaper reported the archdiocese was spending about $500,000 to build a more than 3,000-square-foot addition to his New Jersey retirement home. The extension included a fifth bedroom, three fireplaces and an indoor exercise pool. Myers defended the costs by saying he needed an office and wanted more privacy for visiting bishops.
Last year, Myers fired a gay priest as chaplain at Seton Hall University because the priest expressed support on social media for an anti-bullying campaign that aimed to protect gays and lesbians. In August, Myers barred the priest completely from public ministry over his support for both LGBT rights groups and a female Catholic high school counselor fired for marrying a woman.
Francis has reached out to gay Catholics and has refrained from emphasizing culture war issues as his predecessors did, part of his focus on showing a more merciful, welcoming side of the Catholic Church. Known for his own simple lifestyle, Francis has also made the plight of refugees a hallmark.
The Newark archdiocese serves about 1.7 million Catholics of diverse backgrounds.
It serves Roman Catholics in Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union counties. About 20 percent are Latino and nearly as many are black.