Newark pastor attacked after man asks about religious beliefs

NEWARK, New Jersey --
A New Jersey man attacked a church pastor on a Newark street after questioning the clergyman about his religious beliefs, authorities said Sunday.

It was the second time in a week a religious leader was injured in what police say was an apparently unprovoked attack.

Authorities said a 63-year old pastor was walking in downtown Newark when he encountered a man around 7:35 p.m. Saturday, was asked about his beliefs and was hit by the man.

The pastor, whose name was not released, was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Thirty-two-year-old Michael Healy, of Irvington, was arrested on charges of simple assault and taken to a hospital for a psychological evaluation, authorities said.

On Jan. 28, The Rev. Manuel Cruz, an auxiliary bishop with the Archdiocese of Newark, was punched during Mass at Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Essex County authorities say 48-year-old Newark resident Charles Miller got up from a pew, went to the altar and punched Cruz, knocking him down. The bishop needed several stitches for a mouth injury. The following day, he told the congregation he was doing fine.

Miller pleaded not guilty Tuesday to an assault charge. A motive for the attack was under investigation.
