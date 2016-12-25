RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Pope wishes Christmas peace to those scarred by war

Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for ' to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, De (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

By NICOLE WINFIELD Associated Press
VATICAN CITY --
Pope Francis on Sunday wished Christmas peace for people scarred by wars and for those who have lost loved ones to terrorism that he said is sowing "fear and death into the hearts of so many countries and cities."

An estimated 40,000 tourists and Romans calmly endured long lines for security checks to enter St. Peter's Square. There they got a glimpse of the pope on the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, where he delivered the traditional "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and to the world) Christmas day message.

Francis cited those suffering through the Syrian war, especially during the "most awful battles" in Aleppo. He pressed the international community to find a negotiated solution. He urged Israelis and Palestinians to abandon hate and revenge.

He also lamented that in Nigeria "fundamentalist terrorism exploits even children," a reference to child suicide bombers, and he decried conflicts and tensions in Africa, eastern Ukraine, Myanmar, the Korean peninsula, Colombia and Venezuela.

The heavy security at the Vatican reflected apprehension in much of Europe, which is reeling from extremist attacks. Last week, 12 people died in Berlin when a Tunisian man who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group plowed a truck through a crowd at a Christmas market. He was killed a few days later in a shootout in near Milan.

"Peace to those who have lost a person dear to them, or who were wounded, as a result of brutal acts of terrorism, that have sown fear and death in the hearts of so many countries and cities," the pope said.

Referring to the meaning of Jesus' birth, Francis said: "Today this message goes out to the ends of the Earth to reach all peoples, especially those scarred by war and harsh conflicts that seem stronger than the yearning for peace."
Related Topics:
religionu.s. & worldchristmaspope francis
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Prayers answered: Donations pay for boiler repairs at Peekskill convent
Priest bans man from singing at his grandma's funeral
Mass of remembrance held for missing LI nun
UPDATE: Franciscan Sisters in Peekskill will get new boilers for convent thanks to donors
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting at nightclub in Mount Vernon
Security increased at St. Patrick's Cathedral after FBI warning
Russian plane with 92 people aboard crashes into the Black Sea
Eyewitness News viewers send us their holiday messages
Police: Man fired shots in the air after argument with girlfriend
Trumps Attend Church Services on Christmas Eve
Mom brings young girl along on shoplifting trip to the store
Show More
2 dead in Christmas Eve car wreck on Long Island
After 63 years together, couple dies hours apart
Police: Man beats dog with shovel while neighbors frantically call 911
NYPD suspends officer who posted Snapchat of family in cuffs
Carrie Fisher in intensive care after emergency on flight
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: High-rise fire on West Side
PHOTOS: Gunman killed Russian ambassador to Turkey
PHOTOS: Alan Thicke through the years
Eyewitness News viewers' pets get festive for the holidays!
More Photos