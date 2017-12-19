  • LIVE VIDEO House debates, votes on tax reform bill

Renting In Greenwich Village: What Will $2,850 Get You?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Greenwich Village? We've rounded up the latest listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in the neighborhood if you're on a budget of $2,850 / month.

Take a look at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer.

237 Sullivan St.



Located at 237 Sullivan St., here's a 400-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $2,850/ month. In the first-floor furnished unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a balcony and in-unit laundry. The building offers outdoor space. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

114 Macdougal St.



Listed at $2,800 / month, this studio apartment is located at 114 Macdougal St. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

24 Minetta Ln., #97m



Next, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom at 24 Minetta Ln. that's going for $2,800 / month. In the newly renovated unit, you'll get a dishwasher, a marble bathroom and plenty of storage space. According to the listing, "The building is located close to the major local and express subway lines, including the A, B, C, D, E, and F." Sadly, pets aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

116 Macdougal St., #2fn



Finally, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit situated at 116 Macdougal St. It's also listed for $2,800 / month. In the building, you can expect on-site management. In the second-floor unit, there are hardwood floors, exposed brick and a full-size refrigerator. Both cats and dogs are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
