Report: Charles Manson 'close to death' at hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

Shirleen Allicot has more on reports that Charles Manson was hospitalized in California.

Eyewitness News
BAKERSFIELD, California (WABC) --
Charles Manson, the notorious criminal who was held responsible for some of the most gruesome and brutal murders in California's history is reportedly clinging to life in a hospital, according to a report.

A source told TMZ Manson's health is deteriorating and that 'It's just a matter of time' before his death. The report says the 83-year-old was taken to a Bakersfield hospital for treatment.

He was recently hospitalized in January for an intestinal lesion and returned to prison.
Manson and his followers, known as "The Manson Family" were convicted of two sets of infamous, grizzly Los Angeles murders.

The group was convicted of murder and sentenced to death. But all were spared execution when a U.S. Supreme Court ruling temporarily banned the death penalty in 1972.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
charles mansonmurder
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Rapper, fashion star Lil Peep dies at 21
Radio host alleges Al Franken forcibly kissed her
4 hurt in apparent boiler explosion at house in NJ
Father fatally stabbed defending son from sneaker robbery
Leopard mauls several after hiding out in school building
Man opening restaurant robbed of nearly $200K
Trump to reverse ban on elephant trophies from Africa
Escaped teen murder suspect captured in New Jersey
Show More
Off-duty firefighter killed in Jersey City car crash
Woman poses for sister in court, gets arrested for ID theft
Woman run over by dump truck, hospitalized
House to vote on GOP tax plan, but Senate faces problems
Good news! Bus strike over in Nassau County, union says
More News
Top Video
This is Thanksgiving in a bite: The tater tot burger
Man opening restaurant robbed of nearly $200K
Good news! Bus strike over in Nassau County, union says
Off-duty firefighter killed in Jersey City car crash
More Video