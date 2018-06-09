Report: Harlem DMV clerks accepted cash, favors to dismiss tickets

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
The New York State Inspector General released a report - finding widespread corruption at a DMV office in Harlem.

Investigators say that clerks at the Manhattan North Traffic Violations Bureau accepted cash and other favors to dismiss tickets.

Clerks also allegedly took money, free meals and other gifts from defense attorneys in exchange for referring ticketed drivers to them.

The findings have been forwarded to local prosecutors.

The DMV has not responded to Eyewitness News' request for comment.

