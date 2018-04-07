Report: Pilots warned about dangerous conditions before East River helicopter crash

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan --
For months before the deadly East River helicopter crash, pilots had warned their bosses about dangerous conditions, the New York Times reports.

The Times says internal documents show pilots even requested tools to allow passengers to more easily free themselves in an emergency.

The chief executive of the helicopter tour company, FlyNYON tells the Times it is not true that it failed to respond to safety concerns.

