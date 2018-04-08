Report: Pilots warned about dangerous conditions before East River helicopter crash

For months before the deadly East River helicopter crash, pilots had warned their bosses about dangerous conditions, the New York Times reports.

The report said the pilots had concerns about a range of things, from the types of harnesses used to strap passengers in to the tools they were given to cut the tethers in case of emergencies.

The Times says internal documents show pilots even requested tools to allow passengers to more easily free themselves in an emergency.

The chief executive of the helicopter tour company, FlyNYON tells the Times it is not true that it failed to respond to safety concerns.

Five people drowned in March when they were unable to free themselves from their harnesses after the helicopter rolled over into the water. The pilot, who was not wearing a harness, escaped with only minor injuries.

