Report: More than 180 women allege sexual assaults at Massage Envy spas

There are reports of sexual assaults at the chain Massage Envy.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
There are reports of dozens of sexual assaults at the popular spa chain Massage Envy.

Buzzfeed reports more than 180 women have made accusations of sexual assault against workers at locations across the country.

Massage Envy says it has worked hard to create a stronger policy in its hiring, but is not liable for sexual assaults because the spas are franchisees.

There are close to 1,200 of the spas nationwide.

A statement from Massage Envy's corporate office reads in part: "The article references 180 reported incidents. These occurred over a span of 15-plus years and 125 million massages. But, we believe that even ONE incident is too many so we are constantly listening, learning, and evaluating how we can continue to strengthen our policies with respect to handling of these issues."
Related Topics:
sexual assaultspa
