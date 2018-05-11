Reports of possible shooting at California high school

Update: 1 suspect being detained regarding the person with a gun the call at Highland High school in Palmdale. @PalmdaleSheriff @LANLASD @SEBLASD @SCVSHERIFF Deputies on scene searching campus. No other information available. — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018

Authorities on Friday were responding to reports of a possible shooting at a high school in California.Police, EMS and other first reponders raced to Highland High School in Palmdale.A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said there was no immediate confirmation that shots had been fired at the campus at 39055 25th Street West, which was placed on lockdown.According to a law enforcement source, multiple callers said there was a man with a gun at the school shortly after 7 a.m. Deputies and California Highway Patrol officers were establishing a perimeter in the area.Police say one person is in custody.Authorities were also setting up an area to receive parents who were rushing to the school to pick up their children.Firefighter-paramedics were staging in response to the reports, but no one had been transported from the school as of 7:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.----------