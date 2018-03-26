7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION

Resident in 3-year battle with NYCHA over Harlem 'homeless invasion'

By
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
In her nearly four decades living at a New York City Housing Authority Development in Harlem, Theresa Coles Ragin has had her share of battles with NYCHA. But none as frustrating as her current one.

For three years, Ragin has been trying to get NYCHA to stop what she calls a "homeless invasion."

"I'm afraid," she said. "It's like they've made my building their home."

The Grant Houses in Harlem is a sprawling complex with eight buildings, but only the one Ragin lives in has homeless encamped there. She claims that's because NYCHA has failed to fix a broken lock on the front door of the 21-story building.

"The door is wide open for anyone to come in," she said. "If they fixed or replaced the broken door, the homeless problem would be fixed."

We checked the doors on the other buildings at the Grant Houses, and they were all locked. When invited in by residents, we found no trace of homeless people living in these locked buildings. But when we visited Ragin's building, we found a homeless man sleeping on a landing about 25 feet from her apartment.

"I've exhausted every resource that I could to get this problem fixed," she said. "And nothing."

Ragin has taken pictures and video that document at least a-half dozen different men and women who have been trespassing into her building for at least three years. They sleep, eat, and, at times, Ragin says, they go the bathroom on the landings.

She said they have intimidated her several times for calling the cops.

"I have a picture of one, she's growling at me," she said. "You can see the picture. She's infuriated."

Ragin said her fear is that one of these days, one of them may go off.

"Something bad is going to happen," she said. "And then, NYCHA is going to say, 'Oh my God, I am so sorry.'"

NYCHA officials say they are working with the NYPD to address this situation. A spokesperson said the door to the building has been fixed eight times in the last two years, which the agency blames on vandalism.

----------
DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED?

Jim Hoffer, Danielle Leigh and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW.

You can also contact Jim and Danielle directly:

Jim Hoffer:
Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideJim@abc.com
Facebook: facebook.com/jimhoffer.wabc
Twitter: @NYCinvestigates

Danielle Leigh
Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideDanielle@abc.com
Facebook: DanielleLeighJournalist
Twitter: @DanielleNLeigh

If using the app, click here to send us a news tip
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
NYCHApublic housinghomeless7 on your side investigationNew York CityHarlemManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION
FACT CHECK: Do Rikers guards face a double standard?
Correction officers speak out about recent Rikers attacks
Mayor addresses uptick in Rikers inmates assaulting correction officers
Correction officer burned, punched by inmate at Rikers Island
More 7 on your side investigation
Top Stories
Armed robbers steal $50,000 from Manhattan Target store
Mom, 10-month-old boy fatally struck by truck, 3 siblings hurt
Family found dead at Mexican resort died of gas asphyxiation
Fallen FDNY firefighter mourned at wake as building demolished
26-year-old woman slashed in face during subway robbery
US expels 60 Russian diplomats, 12 from United Nations
Woman shot by police after wild spree identified
Remington files for bankruptcy protection after Sandy Hook lawsuits
Show More
Rick Santorum: Kids should learn CPR, not call for gun laws
64 dead in fire at Russian shopping mall
Man attacks two women within 5 minutes Brooklyn street
Suspects wanted in slashing at Bronx subway station
Porn star Stormy Daniels details alleged encounter with Trump
More News
Photos
NYC March For Our Lives 2018
PHOTOS: FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem fire
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
More Photos