Residents return home after gas leak in Harrington Park, NJ

Josh Einiger reports from Harrington Park, NJ where some people are now being allowed back in their homes.

Eyewitness News
HARRINGTON PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Dozens of residents were allowed to return home in Harrington Park, New Jersey hours after a gas leak forced them out.

PSE&G crews were working making repairs to a valve on Closter and Schraalenburgh roads in the Bergen County community Thursday night when the leak occurred.

The police and fire department evacuated the neighborhood out of precaution within 300 to 400 yards radius of the leak.

The displaced residents went to Harrington Park Elementary School for shelter for several hours.

They were allowed to return overnight, but PSE&G remained on the scene making repairs.

Crews were expected to remain on the scene until late Friday afternoon. Some roads in the neighborhood remain closed during the repairs.
