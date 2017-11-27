MEEK MILL

Reverend Al Sharpton to visit rapper Meek Mill in prison

EMBED </>More Videos

Al Sharpton to visit Meek Mill in prison. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on November 27, 2017. (WPVI)

CHESTER, Pennsylvania --
Civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton is expected to visit rapper Meek Mill in a Philadelphia-area prison Monday.

Mill was sentenced to at least two years in prison for a probation violation.

The hip hop star's attorneys claim the judge's sentence was too harsh, adding that the District Attorney's office did not recommend any jail time for the probation violation.

The North Philadelphia native served short stints in jail and home confinement following his conviction on gun and drug possession charges that could have resulted in a five to 10 year prison sentence.

He also was recently arrested two times - once in St. Louis for a fight in an airport where serious charges against him were later dropped and the other for reckless driving in New York City.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Related Topics:
entertainmentmeek millal sharptonPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Fans rally in support of rapper Meek Mill
Judge ignores recommendation, sends Meek Mill to prison
MEEK MILL
Rapper Meek Mill takes on community service in bike case
Rapper Meek Mill arrested on ATV riding charges in NYC
More meek mill
Top Stories
Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announce engagement
Nurse leaving work stabbed in hospital parking lot
Police search for gunman after gun goes off at mall
Some neighbors saying Dyker Heights lights 'too much'
Report: Women allege sexual assaults at Massage Envy
Family carjacked in driveway after Thanksgiving vacation
Porn website opens pop-up shop in NYC
Shoppers hunt for deals online on Cyber Monday
Show More
Winter's Eve to launch holiday season on the Upper West Side
Traffic nightmare for drivers heading to LaGuardia Airport
Driver's thumb severed while defending passengers
MTA bus catches fire in the Bronx
12-year-old cancer survivor makes Carnegie Hall debut
More News
Top Video
The Billionaire City
Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announce engagement
Shoppers hunt for deals online on Cyber Monday
Arrest made after 5 churches vandalized in New Jersey
More Video