Civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton is expected to visit rapper Meek Mill in a Philadelphia-area prison Monday.Mill was sentenced to at least two years in prison for a probation violation.The hip hop star's attorneys claim the judge's sentence was too harsh, adding that the District Attorney's office did not recommend any jail time for the probation violation.The North Philadelphia native served short stints in jail and home confinement following his conviction on gun and drug possession charges that could have resulted in a five to 10 year prison sentence.He also was recently arrested two times - once in St. Louis for a fight in an airport where serious charges against him were later dropped and the other for reckless driving in New York City.The Associated Press contributed to this report.----------