Police in New Jersey are searching for the hit-and-run driver who killed a hard-working husband."Sometimes when I'm alone in the house, I cry and cry and cry, 'Why did you leave me?'" said Leslie Cedillo, the victim's wife.This grieving wife still in shock over her husband's murder. Five days ago, Jose Cedillo from Elizabeth, New Jersey, left for work. He delivered solar panels and had to be at work in Monroe Township by 5 a.m., but he never made it that morning.Now police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who took Jose's life."This animal has to be caught because I won't rest until they are," Leslie said.It was at the intersection of Applegarth Rd. and Forsgate Dr. off of Exit 8 on the New Jersey Turnpike. 4:50 a.m., His body was found next to his black pickup truck. Tuesday, prosecutors released photos from the scene.Leslie believes another vehicle t-boned her husband's truck and when he went out to investigate, she thinks the other driver ran him over, because his badly mangled body was found on the road next to his truck."Normally, we get out of cars when we have an accident. He was mowed down and the driver left," Leslie said.Tuesday night, Leslie showed Eyewitness News her husband's garage. His man cave. His happy zone. Now, a lonely candle flickers in his memory.His sister Beatriz Cedillo flew up from Mexico for his funeral on Sunday."We will let justice do what needs to be and there is a higher power that will take care of this," Beatriz said."Wonderful man. Happy all the time. Never held a grudge. Always joking. Everybody loved him," Leslie said.As the family remembers Jose in happier times, the Middlesex County Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.