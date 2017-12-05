NJ man found dead next to his own car; police search for hit-and-run driver

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang speaks to the victim's wife in Elizabeth.

By
ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in New Jersey are searching for the hit-and-run driver who killed a hard-working husband.

"Sometimes when I'm alone in the house, I cry and cry and cry, 'Why did you leave me?'" said Leslie Cedillo, the victim's wife.

This grieving wife still in shock over her husband's murder. Five days ago, Jose Cedillo from Elizabeth, New Jersey, left for work. He delivered solar panels and had to be at work in Monroe Township by 5 a.m., but he never made it that morning.

Now police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who took Jose's life.

"This animal has to be caught because I won't rest until they are," Leslie said.

It was at the intersection of Applegarth Rd. and Forsgate Dr. off of Exit 8 on the New Jersey Turnpike. 4:50 a.m., His body was found next to his black pickup truck. Tuesday, prosecutors released photos from the scene.

Leslie believes another vehicle t-boned her husband's truck and when he went out to investigate, she thinks the other driver ran him over, because his badly mangled body was found on the road next to his truck.

"Normally, we get out of cars when we have an accident. He was mowed down and the driver left," Leslie said.

Tuesday night, Leslie showed Eyewitness News her husband's garage. His man cave. His happy zone. Now, a lonely candle flickers in his memory.

His sister Beatriz Cedillo flew up from Mexico for his funeral on Sunday.

"We will let justice do what needs to be and there is a higher power that will take care of this," Beatriz said.

"Wonderful man. Happy all the time. Never held a grudge. Always joking. Everybody loved him," Leslie said.

As the family remembers Jose in happier times, the Middlesex County Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hit and runrewardtraffic fatalitiesElizabethMonroe TownshipNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Search for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Monroe Township
Top Stories
Toddlers rushed to hospital after ingesting heroin
Trump forges ahead on Jerusalem-as-capital
Woman arrested after driving with NJT sign through roof of car
ACCUWEATHER: Blast of colder air on the way
4 doctors among 20 charged in massive fraud scheme
Close call for two planes at JFK Airport
NYPD: Teen raped 16-year-old classmate in school stairwell
Man killed in front of family during robbery in driveway
Show More
Wildfire threatens several thousand homes in Southern California
Phony doctor arrested in buttocks injections death case
Robber steals $700K worth of watches in UES smash and grab
'Cult leader' accused of murdering kids over decades
NYCHA chairwoman grilled over lead inspections
More News
Top Video
This NYC exhibit puts your senses to the test
Toddlers rushed to hospital after ingesting heroin
Trump forges ahead on Jerusalem-as-capital
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video