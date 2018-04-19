SHELTER ISLAND, Long Island (WABC) --Police are now offering a $10,000 reward to catch the killer or killers in the murder of a retired minister in Suffolk County.
Police also released a photo of an expensive watch that was stolen from Reverend Canon Paul Wancura's Shelter Island home, back on March 19th.
The 87-year-old was badly injured and died this past Monday.
Police hope the reward will help spark tips and lead them to the killer.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts