Reward offered in robbery, murder of elderly retired minister on Shelter Island

Police hope the incentive will lead to a break in the case.

Eyewitness News
SHELTER ISLAND, Long Island (WABC) --
Police are now offering a $10,000 reward to catch the killer or killers in the murder of a retired minister in Suffolk County.

Police also released a photo of an expensive watch that was stolen from Reverend Canon Paul Wancura's Shelter Island home, back on March 19th.


The 87-year-old was badly injured and died this past Monday.

Police hope the reward will help spark tips and lead them to the killer.

