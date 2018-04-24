Rider slashed in dispute on Midtown subway platform

NYPD responds after a dispute ended in a slashing on the A train platform inside the 42nd Street Subway station in Midtown, Manhattan. (N.J. Burkett)

By
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A subway rider suffered a superficial slash behind his right ear after a dispute with another rider on the A train platform at the 42nd Street Station, police said.

Both men are under arrest for assault.

According to police on the scene, the incident occurred at 12:30 PM when a man apparently sat down on another man's papers that were spread across a wooden bench. There was a dispute that quickly escalated, and the man who sat down was slashed by the man who owned the papers.

The incident was captured on MTA platform surveillance video and the arrests were made quickly.

Subway service was not affected and the platform remains open, with a small section marked off for crime scene investigators.

Police said the weapon was a box cutter.

