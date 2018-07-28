Riders walk down the Cyclone to safety after roller coaster loses power

Joe Torres has the details after the Cyclone lost power. (mo_dish321/Twitter)

Eyewitness News
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A handful of people were looking for a thrill at Luna Park in Coney Island got a little more than they bargained for on Saturday when the Cyclone roller coaster lost power.

The electrical issue stopped the cars in the middle of the track.

Park personnel had to help riders walk down the coaster to safety.

No one was hurt, and the ride was back up and running shortly thereafter.

Related Topics:
coney islandroller coasterpower outageelectricConey IslandNew York CityBrooklyn
