Rip currents lead to increased rescues at Jersey Shore

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, New Jersey --
Rip currents created by the remnants of Tropical Storm Gert have made for dangerous conditions at New Jersey beaches, which have seen an uptick in rescues this week.

The waters were calm and still Thursday, contrasting the red and yellow flag warnings that lined the Jersey Shore a day earlier. Lifeguards in Manasquan had to rescue 14 people who were been swept away at one beach alone.

Yellow flags mean beachgoers can wade into the water up to their knees, but even still, that was dangerous.

Of those 14 rescues at Lifeguard Station 8, they were true rescue operations with lifeguards entering the water with gear.

The National Weather Service had issued a warning about dangerous rip currents, which had spurred some towns to ban swimming at their beaches.

Earlier this week, the body of a missing 24-year-old woman was found off Toms River. Zuzana Oravcova was reported missing around 2:25 a.m. Sunday after she had been swimming with a male friend in Point Pleasant Beach when she started having problems and soon disappeared.
Oravcova was pronounced dead at the scene.
