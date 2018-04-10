SARASOTA, Florida --A driver slammed into a motorcyclist during a road rage incident in Florida that was captured on video.
Motorcyclist Darin Hendrickson said he got into a heated confrontation with a driver in Sarasota on Sunday.
That's when the driver swerved, hitting Hendrickson and causing him to crash.
Hendrickson was badly bruised, and his bike was totalled.
Police are still looking for the driver.
