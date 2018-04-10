  • LIVE VIDEO Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
ROAD RAGE

Road rage video: Driver slams into motorcyclist in Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

Motorcyclist injured in road rage incident.

SARASOTA, Florida --
A driver slammed into a motorcyclist during a road rage incident in Florida that was captured on video.

Motorcyclist Darin Hendrickson said he got into a heated confrontation with a driver in Sarasota on Sunday.

That's when the driver swerved, hitting Hendrickson and causing him to crash.

Hendrickson was badly bruised, and his bike was totalled.

Police are still looking for the driver.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldroad ragemotorcycle accidentmotorcyclescrashFlorida
ROAD RAGE
Police: LI road rage incident ends with 2 people struck by car
Police searching for suspect in road rage murder in New Jersey
Man gets 30 years for killing of former NFL player Joe McKnight
Police: Man fatally shot by officer was in midst of crime spree
More road rage
Top Stories
Police: Woman stabs co-worker in NY restaurant kitchen
WATCH: Facebook CEO Zuckerberg faces Congress
Tim Fleischer assaulted during story
Decapitation suspect allegedly told police 'let me get my heads'
NJ double shooting prompts school lockdowns during manhunt
Woman finds dead lizard in bag of kale from Trader Joe's
23-year-old accused of abusing her 76-year-old boyfriend
Search expanded after dismembered women found in park
Show More
Missing North Carolina teen may have vanished with older man
Murder suspect who confessed on Facebook found dead
Bill proposed after NJ dog's death at PetSmart
Man describes kids' frantic escape from NJ dance studio fire
Non-commercial GPS eyed in LI bus crash that injured dozens
More News