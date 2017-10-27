Rocks rain down on Midtown intersection

By
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Things fall from the sky with alarming regularity in Midtown Manhattan, but this is a bit much.

At the busy intersection of 57th St. and 8th Ave. Friday night, several volleys of small rocks rained down on the sidewalk below shattering glass in a newsstand, cracking a car's windshield and sending pedestrians running for cover.


No no one was hurt.

Police are investigating.

Josh Einiger reported live from the scene on Facebook:
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
midtownColumbus CircleNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Another Long Island mother fears for missing son
Third suspect identified in fatal Brooklyn home invasion
New York City College of Tech students build haunted house
Neighborhood Eats at Pinch Chinese
NYC teacher accused of hitting student during class
Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving
Large crane truck overturns in New Jersey neighborhood
Prosecutors refile most charges in Penn State frat death
Show More
100 mph chase: 10-year-old arrested after joy ride
Halloween party gunfire wounds 2
Man's wild crime spree includes torching van, firing gun
Man locked in beer cooler makes the best of it
Fans without tickets try to force way into Barclays Center
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The Wrath of Superstorm Sandy in pictures
Eyewitness News gets into the Halloween spirit!
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More Photos