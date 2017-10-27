Rocks rain down on Midtown intersection

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --Things fall from the sky with alarming regularity in Midtown Manhattan, but this is a bit much.
At the busy intersection of 57th St. and 8th Ave. Friday night, several volleys of small rocks rained down on the sidewalk below shattering glass in a newsstand, cracking a car's windshield and sending pedestrians running for cover.
NEW: rocks rain down on pedestrians at 57th and 8th; no one hurt; @NYPDMTN investigating. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/VDhi5eEATX— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) October 28, 2017
No no one was hurt.
Police are investigating.
Josh Einiger reported live from the scene on Facebook: