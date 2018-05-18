Santa Fe High School Shooting Victims: Here's what we know

SANTA FE, Texas --Family members have confirmed the names of a student and a teacher's aide killed Friday when a student opened fire on his peers at Santa Fe High School.
In all, 10 people were killed and 10 were injured in the shooting that occurred between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m.
Santa Fe student Chris Stone and art room teacher's aide Cynthia Tisdale both died from their injuries, according to family members.
PHOTO: Chris Stone among victims confirmed dead
Tisdale's husband told Eyewitness News Friday evening that "he killed her. She's gone," referring to student Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who was detained by police after the shooting.
Rangers have been tasked with the heartbreaking duty of informing the families their loved ones have died in this tragedy.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office says all 10 of the victim's bodies have been moved from the school to the county morgue. Officials asked family members of the victims not to come to the morgue, and that autopsies will not be conducted until Saturday.
NUMEROUS VICTIMS AT LOCAL HOSPITALS
On the scene now. No longer an active situation. Personnel treating the injured. Info is still preliminary, but there are multiple casualties. @HCSOTexas is on the scene with other law enforcement assisting in the search of the school.— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 18, 2018
A Santa Fe ISD police officer, John Barnes, was shot in the upper arm near his chest and is currently undergoing surgery.
According to the chief nursing officer at UTMB, David Marshall, there are three victims at the hospital, including the police officer.
Marshall said during a press conference that two adults and one minor were transported to the facility for treatment.
Marshall released information about the three victims at UTMB. He said that the 16-year-old shot was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He's in stable condition.
WATCH: UTMB officials give update on shooting victims
The third victim at the hospital is a woman who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. She's also in stable condition in the operating room.
If parents are looking for injured children, the hospital has set up with social workers in their emergency department.
Clear Lake Regional Hospital confirmed with Eyewitness News that they have multiple patients from Santa Fe High School at their facility as well.
Many students were also transported by SFISD transportation to the Alamo Gym located at 13306 Highway 6. Parents may reunite with their students at this location.
The FBI also announced it will provide resources to victims and their families at a Family Assistance Center set up at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Santa Fe. It's scheduled to open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A Family Assistance Center will be open tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church located at 13217 FM 1764, Santa Fe, Texas 77510. Resources will be provided for victims and victim families. @SantaFeISD— FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) May 19, 2018
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts