Four people were hurt after scaffolding collapsed into the street in Lower Manhattan Sunday morning.The incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Broadway and Prince in SoHo.Pictures from the scene show wooden planks all over the street, and FDNY firefighters at the scene.Officials said of the four people injured, two had moderate injuries and the other two suffered minor injuries.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY and Eyewitness News for updates.----------