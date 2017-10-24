  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!

Several children and adults injured after school bus accident in Mahwah

(Boyd A. Loving)

Eyewitness News
MAHWAH, New Jersey (WABC) --
A school bus in New Jersey carrying several students was rear ended and slammed into a tree on Tuesday afternoon.

Police in Mahway say the accident occured at approximately 5 p.m. near the intersection of East Crescent Avenue and Masonicus Road.

The school bus, carrying four students from Bergen Academies, was making a left turn when a Lexus hit the rear side of the bus, which caused it to go into a spin and collide with a tree down the road.

The four children were all transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The bus driver, a 57-year-old woman, was taken to Hackensack Hospital, while the driver of the Lexus, a 25-year-old woman, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with facial injuries.

No summonses have been issued at this time.
