SCHOOLS

Lawyer: School 'pooperintendent' accused of defecating on track wants to correct record

HOLMDEL, New Jersey --
The attorney for a school superintendent charged with public defecation says his client wants to correct some falsehoods about his behavior.

Thomas Tramaglini's attorney tells NJ.com that Tramaglini will use a court appearance on May 30 to "rebut some of the falsehoods" that have been spread about him.

Attorney Michael Adams didn't specify what those were.

The 42-year-old Tramaglini is charged with public defecation, lewdness and littering. Authorities say he was caught last week following an early morning run at Holmdel High School's athletic facilities. Police said staff members were watching to see who was leaving human feces on the property on a regular basis.

Tramaglini is superintendent of the school district in Kenilworth, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from Holmdel. He's on paid leave from his $147,504-a-year job.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestschoolsHolmdelNew JerseyMonmouth County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOLS
School 'pooperintendent' accused of defecating on high school track
Boys wear skirts to protest school's dress code
New deal saves Orange County hockey team that was skating on thin ice
Watch this student's 'La La Land' promposal for Emma Stone
More schools
Top Stories
6 hurt when car jumps curb, crashes into storefront in Chelsea
New Jersey teacher asks 6th-graders if they have HIV
Woman accused of sending 65,000 texts after 1 date
Woman leaves cable TV worker stranded in air after dispute
Suspect in brutal Queens attack confessed, police say
Dog takes last breaths in owner's arms after coyote attack
Police called on black student sleeping in her dorm at Yale
Friends stopped by PD leaving Airbnb demand accountability
Show More
Manslaughter charges dropped in 2012 Nassau officer death
New gun policy inside luxury loft has tenants up in arms
Arrest in attempted kidnapping of Brooklyn toddler
Police release sketch of man who flashed girl on subway
Elderly driver in restaurant crash pleads not guilty to DWI
More News