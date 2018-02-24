  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

New Jersey school placed on lockdown after former student poses with gun in online photo

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has more on a high school in West Caldwell placed on lockdown after an apparent threat was posted online.

Eyewitness News
WEST CALDWELL, New Jersey (WABC) --
Administrators placed a New Jersey high school on lockdown Saturday after a former student allegedly posted a picture online of him posing with a gun.

Another student alerted West Caldwell Police, who went to James Caldwell High School to investigate.

The school was hosting a 'Music Marathon' fundraising event. No danger was found, but the event was called off as a precaution.

The former student was arrested.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school shootingschool threatthreatviolenceschool lockdowngunsWest CaldwellEssex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family, friends remember young boy gunned down in home
Officials: Tourist infected with measles visited Met, NYC hotels
New tax scam can cause entire refund to vanish
VIDEO: Woman loses control of SUV, crashes into store
Animals reunited with owners following Hurricane Maria
Colleges: Student protesters shouldn't worry about admission
Suspect refuses to pay for haircut, attacks barber
Dog shot 3 times saving teen owner from burglars
Show More
Congress releases redacted, declassified Democratic memo
Mom-daughter duo shoot would-be robber in their liquor store
Gay parade permit sparks major debate
Man charged with sexually assaulting children at YMCA
Companies cut ties with NRA
More News
Top Video
abc7NY presents: The house that never sleeps
LOOK BACK: 1993 World Trade Center terror attack
Sandy Hook survivors reach out to Parkland
New app aims to stop robocalls and scammers from calling you
More Video