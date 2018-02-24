WEST CALDWELL, New Jersey (WABC) --Administrators placed a New Jersey high school on lockdown Saturday after a former student allegedly posted a picture online of him posing with a gun.
Another student alerted West Caldwell Police, who went to James Caldwell High School to investigate.
The school was hosting a 'Music Marathon' fundraising event. No danger was found, but the event was called off as a precaution.
The former student was arrested.
