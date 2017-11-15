BRONX, New York (WABC) --The teenager accused of a deadly stabbing inside a school in the Bronx pleaded not guilty Wednesday.
18-year-old Abel Cedeno is accused of killing his 15-year-old classmate, Mathew McCree, and injuring another student September 27..
The stabbing happened inside the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation.
Cedeno is charged with manslaughter, assault and possession of a weapon.
After the court appearance, the mothers of the suspect and the victim spoke separately with reporters.
"I was angry because he has his life, he's 18, he lives past 15 and he's gonna live many more lives," said the victim's mother Luna Dennis. "And my son only made it to 15 thanks to him. My son is not even going to be able to celebrate his 16th birthday that would have been on the 21st of December."
"We've been praying, praying a lot, going to church and trying to get this little by little," said the suspect's mother Luz Hernandez. "It's real hard, real real hard."
Both mothers said the system failed their children, pointing to the fact that 30 students at the high school have asked for and received safety transfers to leave the school since the stabbing.
McCree's supporters and family members chanted 'Justice for Matthew' and 'Fire the Chancellor.'
Cedeno's next court appearance is scheduled for November 29th.
Last month, the lawyer for Cedeno waived his appearance to face the charges in part to diffuse tension in the courtroom.
