Connecticut school worker accused of threatening to 'execute' white men

Police say Carl Lemon had a large kitchen knife in his desk.

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) --
A Connecticut high school employee is accused of threatening to "execute" white men and stomping on an American flag in a classroom.

A police report says Harding High School in-school suspension counselor Carl Lemon was arrested Wednesday and charged with threatening and breach of peace.

The document says a teacher reported that Lemon said he "couldn't wait for the Panthers to give the OK and a revolution begins" because he would "execute every white man he gets his hands on."

Sixty-three year-old Lemon is black.

The police report says Lemon also stepped on a flag and told students: "This is what I think about it."
