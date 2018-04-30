SCIENCE

Brooklyn robotics team finishes 4th in international competition

Team 333, the Megalodons, from John Dewey High School in Brooklyn at the FIRST Robotics Competition in Detroit, Michigan

DETROIT, Michigan (WABC) --
A high school robotics team from John Dewey High School in Gravesend, Brooklyn competed in an international robotics tournament in Detroit last weekend and finished in fourth place out of nearly 400 teams.

Team 333, the Megalodons, are part of the FIRST Robotics Competition programs (FIRST stand for "For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology"), an international program that seeks to get students involved in and excited about science, technology, engineering, and math.

Each January, students from around the globe are given a challenge in the form of a team based game.



The students then have six weeks to strategize, design and build a robot to compete.

Following the "build season" is a seven-week competition schedule where teams from around the region meet. At the end of the season, the best of nearly four thousand teams worldwide are invited to Detroit to determine a world champion.

The Megalodons traveled to Michigan last Wednesday for the three-day competition.

After a 10 match qualifying schedule, Team 333 formed an alliance (a grouping of three teams) with teams from Brighton, Michigan and Southington, Connecticut for the playoff rounds.

Team 333 won its sub-division bracket and then went on to finish fourth in the world in the final round of play.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencerobotsschool competitionscienceGravesendBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCIENCE
Scientific study: Uranus smells like rotten eggs
Escape reality at Dream Machine's 'Instagram playground'
Mind-blower: Journey into the Lagoon Nebula with Hubble
NY to use old Tappan Zee to expand 6 artificial reefs off LI
More Science
Top Stories
Entire M line resumes service after amazing renovation
22-year-old man found dead next to bench in Central Park
'Twin Peaks' actress Pamela Gidley dies at 52
Rogue cat rescued after running loose in JFK for 8 days
10-year-old playing with brother found dead inside dryer
LI father accused of dwi with toddler in ambulette
Cosby juror speaks about guilty verdict
Search underway woman missing 23 years
Show More
3 family members killed after fire rips through Queens home
Caravan of migrants temporarily turned away from US border
Toddler dies, knife-wielding mom shot by police in Westchester
Rumors of gunfire cause chaos, panic at Staten Island Mall
Iconic Times Square blues club closing due to rising rents
More News