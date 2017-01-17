VERNON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --Winter can swing from sub zero to the 60's in the northeast, but at Mountain Creek resort, in Vernon Township, New Jersey, the snow sticks all season. Amy Freeze climbed the snow gun tower to find out how it happens.
**Check out Amy Freeze's behind the scenes look in video above**
"We haven't received that much natural snow" explained Mountain Creek General Manager Jason Bays, "but we've had opportunities to make a lot of snow."
It's a full throttle operation.
Bays said, "This is one of our 1200 snow guns here on property. It can shoot snow out and make a foot every 12 hours under optimal conditions. There is a blade that spins like a fan, but like couple hundred times faster to push out the snow!"
See what it's like to hit the slopes in this 360 video. You must be using a Chrome or Firefox browser. If on our app: then visit our YouTube page.
46 ski trails need to be covered all season no matter what falls from the sky, and that magic can be traced to pumping stations and pipes all over the mountain...
"You would be surprised how quickly we can can get trails open. It took us 2 1/2 weeks from zero trails 30 trails," Bays said.
It is usually a snow storm sends everybody to the slopes but it's actually a million dollar snow making effort that keeps that powder in place.
Al Lazier, a snow maker said, "The natural snow brings them out, but our snow lasts longer. It's more durable."
Lazier started at Mountain Creek in 1969 and on the snow making crew for most of that time.
When temperatures get cold enough, around 28 degrees, they produce snow around the clock. 40 miles of underground pipe take water from local lakes straight to the 1200 snow guns.
Lazier said, "Once we have the temperatures, we fire up compressors, get the air on the hill, fire up the pumps, get water out there."
Depending on how cold the air gets, they regulate the flow of water, using science to produce ideal flakes.
According to Lazier, "The colder it gets, we use more water."
Bays said, "To put it in perspective, if we put all of our guns in Metlife Stadium, all 1200 of them, we could blow one foot of snow across that entire stadium within about 12 hours."
The science of snow guns, using air and water in the perfect combination makes snow making not only dependable, but predictable. That means instead of you waiting on snow, the snow is waiting for you!