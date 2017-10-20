  • LIVE VIDEO Update on human remains found on Long Island
METEOR

Hundreds report fireball streaking across Northeast sky

Nearly 200 people reported seeing a fireball.

SEA GIRT, New Jersey --
Nearly 200 people across the Northeast reported seeing a bright object streak across the sky.

The American Meteor Society says the flash of light that was spotted on Wednesday afternoon in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maryland and Delaware was a fireball.

A fireball is a very bright meteor.

The sighting comes as astronomers prepare for the Orionid meteor shower.

Particles from Haley's Comet will be visible late Friday night into early Saturday morning.
