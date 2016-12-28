  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
FIRE SAFETY

Scientists developing device to find lost firefighters in steel, concrete buildings

A detection device called Pointer was developed by JPL scientists and is shown in a research photo. (KABC)

By
BURBANK, California --
A group of scientists at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California are working on a device that could save firefighters' lives around the world.

The device was developed by a research team at the NASA lab. It's a tracking system called "Pointer," and its technology may solve a long-standing problem for firefighters.

The problem has been how to track them inside of steel and concrete buildings, where GPS and radio signals can often be blocked.

Seventeen years ago in Worcester, Massachusetts, six firefighters were dispatched to a smoke-filled warehouse and unable to find an exit before running out of oxygen. They lost their lives that day.

Burbank Fire Battalion Chief Ron Barone said having a device like Pointer would be an important tool for his firefighters.

"Most of our safety features are signal dependent. If we're in a concrete and steel building, they simply don't work," he said.

If a firefighter became lost or trapped in a structure fire, they're bound to use technology that's been around for decades, such as radios, thermal imaging cameras and an alert system. But each of those devices has limitations.

"Inside a structure fire, everything is noisy. There's lots going on. We may or may not be able to hear (a device), and even if we do hear it, we not be able to exactly pinpoint where (the firefighter) is," Barone said.

Although there is interest in what JPL's device can do, the technology is being developed further - mainly to make it smaller so it can be placed in a pocket or on a belt buckle. But doing something like that could take a few years.

Barone said once that technology is ready, his department would not turn it down.

"I'm encouraged by something like this that could, using technology, help us to find our own in case they get into trouble," he said.

The lead researcher at JPL said the device of this kind could not only help firefighters, but could be used for search-and-rescue efforts, the military and even in space.
Related Topics:
sciencenasafirefightersfire safety
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FIRE SAFETY
See how quickly your home and possessions could go up in flames
FDNY holds fire safety event after 3 major fires sparked by kids
Rockland to inspect private schools over fire safety violations
Investigators: Wood high-rise condo, design contest winner, illegal under current law
More fire safety
SCIENCE
Mailbox full of spiders found in Australia
Molecules left on cellphone can reveal your lifestyle
Whale on the Hudson spotted again along Upper West Side
Whale spotted in the Hudson River
More Science
Top Stories
Propane tank explosion in garbage truck sparks strip mall fire
Baby Jesus statue taken from Long Island church
Dad charged in murders of 4-year-old son and his mother
Suspect wanted in series of Queens bank robberies
Police chase 2, suspected of stealing car rims, into Irvington
2 officers hurt after Jersey City police cruiser crash
Video shows huge brawl at CT mall, 7 arrested
Show More
Carrie Fisher's Most Memorable Quotes
'Star Wars' actress and author Carrie Fisher dies at 60
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
Bronx building with 250 apartments down to 1 working elevator
71-year-old man tied up, beaten in NJ home invasion
More News
Photos
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
PHOTOS: High-rise fire on West Side
More Photos