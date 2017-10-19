SCIENCE

Lego unveils 'Women of NASA' set with astronauts, scientists

EMBED </>More Videos

Lego unveils 'Women of NASA' set with astronauts, scientists. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on October 19, 2017. (WPVI)

ENFIELD, Conn. --
Lego has unveiled a set of figures celebrating the women of NASA.

The 231-piece set features Sally Ride, the first American female astronaut, and Mae Jemison, the first black woman to travel in space. Also included in the set are figures of astronomer and educator Nancy Grace Roman and computer scientist Margaret Hamilton.

Lego versions of the Space Shuttle Challenger, the Hubble Space telescope can be put together with the set. A miniature version of Hamilton's workspace at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as she was programming software for the moon landing is also featured.

The set is the brainchild of Maia Weinstock, an MIT employee who proposed a women of NASA collection through the Lego Ideas program.

The set retails for $24.99 and goes on sale Nov. 1.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
scienceu.s. & worldnasalego
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SCIENCE
Amazon lets teens shop on their own with parental approval
SpaceX proposes rocket travel to get around Earth
Navy surveys WWI shipwreck off Long Island
A look back at Cassini's most stunning sights
More Science
Top Stories
Investigation underway on LI after tip of possible homicide
Boy was forced to eat cat feces, brother testifies
Former NYC news anchor Michele Marsh dies at age 63
Judge: Undocumented teenager granted abortion
Driver sought in hit-and-run that left 1 teen dead, another hurt
Hazmat situation in Yonkers caused by marijuana grow house
Man trying to buy jacket dragged 4 blocks in hit-and-run
Mom of 2-year-old girl hurt by bull: She was 'covered in blood'
Show More
Yankees take 3-2 series lead over Astros
Witnesses: Man dragged wife into hallway before killing her
Neighbor comes to rescue of woman in burning Bronx apartment
Wake Thursday for Brooklyn elderly home invasion victim
Police: Woman used boy to steal phone from store
More News
Top Video
He's taken some of the most loved dog photos. Meet 'The Dogist'
Man trying to buy jacket dragged 4 blocks in hit-and-run
NYC libraries to forgive late fees for kids 17 and under
Neighbor comes to rescue of woman in burning Bronx apartment
More Video